ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 5,043,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,445. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

