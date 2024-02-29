Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $127.97 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Orchid has a market cap of $127.97 million and $12.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015144 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.16 or 1.01690678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00178338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13661823 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,035,261.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

