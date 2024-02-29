Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orpea Price Performance

Shares of ORPEF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Orpea has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Orpea shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 22nd.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

