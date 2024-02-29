Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

