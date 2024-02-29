Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA stock traded up 0.43 on Thursday, hitting 21.78. 51,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is 20.25 and its 200 day moving average is 18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

