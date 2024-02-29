Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.80

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 3899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

