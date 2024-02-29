Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 18,486 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

