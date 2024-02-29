Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $152.01. 9,259,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

