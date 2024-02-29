Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VHT stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,505. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.