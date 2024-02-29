Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RYT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 513,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

