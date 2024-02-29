Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $730,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 187,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

