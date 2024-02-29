Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases 2,626 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.16. 1,299,170 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

