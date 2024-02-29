Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 4,198 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.69 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.