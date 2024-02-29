Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 3,214,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,793. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

