PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Shares Down 1.2%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 140,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 203,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
