PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Shares Down 1.2%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 140,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 203,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 251,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 151,965 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 639.5% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 64,997 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

