Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.56

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 2.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 59.9% per year over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $21.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

