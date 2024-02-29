Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $193.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.