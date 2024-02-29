Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading Down 2.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 6,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

