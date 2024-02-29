Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

