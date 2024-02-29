Populous Price Hits $0.0506 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $303,237.46 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

