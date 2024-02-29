PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 73.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $12.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

