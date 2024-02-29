Potomac Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises about 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,607 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 96.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 2,249,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.