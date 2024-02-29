Potomac Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the quarter. CompoSecure comprises 3.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of CompoSecure worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,501 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,040,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 200,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 565,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 388,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 72,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $383.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

