Potomac Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Intevac makes up about 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Intevac worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intevac by 66.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC remained flat at $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVAC

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.