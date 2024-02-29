Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,486 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Viant Technology comprises approximately 2.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $569.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.55. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.