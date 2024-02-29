Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,600 Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Talkspace Price Performance

TALK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $491.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace Profile

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.