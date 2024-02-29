Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.0 million-$292.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.0 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 794,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

