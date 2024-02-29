Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Down 0.3%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.08. 16,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 31,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

