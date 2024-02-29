QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 3.3%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

QDM International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $451.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. QDM International had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.