QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,368,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 143,926 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $929,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,537. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $175.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

