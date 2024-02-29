Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.55

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 24192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.