Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 63.6% in February

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of RWWI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
