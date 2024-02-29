Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 63.6% in February

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

See Also

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

