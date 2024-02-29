Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Randstad alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 2.44% 17.68% 7.50% Nihon Kohden 7.60% 9.39% 7.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $27.52 billion 0.36 $666.64 million $1.85 14.88 Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.59 $126.61 million $0.70 19.72

Analyst Ratings

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Randstad pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon Kohden pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Randstad beats Nihon Kohden on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.