RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 1,100 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darren Jeffrey Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36.

RB Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,759,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

