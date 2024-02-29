REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 0.6 %

REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after buying an additional 176,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

