Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 380 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,012. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

