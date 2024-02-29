Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $509.88. 1,077,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,798. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.90. The company has a market cap of $394.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

