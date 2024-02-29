Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $338.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,012. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.