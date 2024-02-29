Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $155.50. 688,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,406. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

