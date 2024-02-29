Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 397,143 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

