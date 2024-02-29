Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 8,693 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 2,375,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

