REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.69

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 433646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

REV Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

