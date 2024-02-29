Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $197.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,605. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

