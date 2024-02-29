Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

