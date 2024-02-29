Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

