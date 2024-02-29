Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.44. 473,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,939. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $86.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.