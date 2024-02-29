Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RMBI opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.