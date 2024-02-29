RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 1,714,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,777. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

