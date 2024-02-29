Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SGRY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 335,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,688. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

