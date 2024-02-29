Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.63

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 67450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $201,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

